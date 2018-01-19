Fears for post office

From: Michael Bourne

Riggers Way, Hailsham

It is now most likely that Hailsham will lose its post office when Pipers shop closes later this year.

This will be a disaster for the town.

In a meeting called by concerned residents last week at the council offices,it appears that no viable alternative was found.

It seems from other nationwide examples that the Post Office wishes to close as many small post offices as it can to save money.

Despite the planned expansion of Hailsham this will be another nail in the coffin for the town which has seen more shops close.

Surely one of the small empty shops could be offered to the Post Office at a reduced business rate.It seems that both our town and Wealden Council are powerless to stop the decline of the town.