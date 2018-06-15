From: John Hughes

Greys Road

Upon walking my dog at Shooters Bottom Tuesday June 5, I was shocked to find seven 20 litre containers of hydraulic oil dumped over the embankment in the car park.

Who would do such an awful deed? This is an area of outstanding natural beauty.

It is teeming with wildlife, and insects in abundance live in the flowers and foliage. Thankfully there was no spillage. I wish to thank Eastbourne Borough Council for their fast response as they were on the case three hours after my call.

As a volunteer over the years I have picked up rubbish of all kinds, but this is environmental vandalism, and those responsible should be ashamed. The countryside is a joy to visit and we must conserve it for those who come after us.