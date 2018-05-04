Enjoy the free cup of coffee

From: Jean Clark

The Grove, Ratton

Re: ‘End so-called free coffee’, Opinion, April 20.

Regarding Rosemary Austin-Cooper’s complaint about the complimentary coffee , may I respectfully point out that it’s not compulsory. She’s completely at liberty not to take advantage of this perk or take her custom elsewhere.

Every supermarket has its eye on your purse and I’m as keen for a bargain as the next budget-conscious pensioner, but shall we cut Waitrose a little slack here?

It’s not an elitist store with yummy mummies calling out, ‘Fetch the quinoa, Quentin!’ as some cynics would have it. There are deals to be had every day as signposted in their free Weekend paper and in their Aladdin’s Cave reduced section. But above all it’s a welcoming place to shop with helpful, friendly staff and what’s not to like about a free coffee?

Beyond the shop floor, Waitrose Community Matters has donated over £120,000 over the last 10 years to over 250 local good causes and deserving charities such as Sussex Mencap, Autism Sussex, Care for the Carers, Eastbourne Blind Society, the RNLI, Salvation Army and the Isolation at Christmas Appeal.

The scheme has helped many vulnerable and disadvantaged people like Susie who enjoys her coffee and having a chat with staff and customers.

So Rosemary, if you see Susie, maybe say hello and count your blessings. There are worse things in life than being offered a free cup of coffee and if it’s too darned hot, there’s always a jug of cold milk to hand.