Enjoy art? You won’t regret a visit to Eastbourne’s Towner

From: Veronica Clark

Vicarage Drive

Last Sunday I spent an enjoyable afternoon in the superbly equipped Towner auditorium watching the film American Animal.

The tickets were reasonably priced, the seats comfortable and hot and cold drinks were available in the foyer.

The November/December programme of films is impressive and includes something for all the family.

These state-of-the art facilities deserve to be used, not only because they offer a wide programme of critically-acclaimed films, but also because ticket sales help the Towner to access grants.

Pick up a programme from the Towner of look up details on-line.

You won’t regret it!