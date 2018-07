From: John Jones, Val Prinseps Road, Pevensey Bay

Why doesn’t Eastbourne Borough Council enforce the no cycling rules in prohibited areas along the seafront?

What would have been a pleasant walk in the sunshine this morning was marred by idiots tearing along in the prohibited area as if they had taken a wrong turning from the Tour de France.

A few well-publicised hefty fines would go some way to alleviating this problem before somebody is seriously injured.