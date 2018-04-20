End so-called ‘free’ coffee

From: Rosemary Austin -Cooper

Mill Road

Re your piece on Waitrose coffee cups (‘Goodbye to Waitrose coffee cups’ Eastbourne Herald April 13).

It continually puzzles me why shoppers are offered coffee. It’s time it was scrapped.

It’s not free , somewhere along the line we, the customer, pays for it with inflated or hidden prices.

A while ago I tried having a coffee (before the sit at counter was introduced) but it was too hot to drink and once out in the car park spilt it all over my handbag and vowed never again.

I bet the vast majority of customers don’t want to hang about drinking coffee, especially if we have bought frozen goods, we just want to get home, unpack our shopping and then maybe put the kettle on and enjoy a cuppa in the comfort of our own home.

There is something weird about being offered something ‘free’ , some people just say yes whether they really want it or not.

As for customers bringing in their own reusable cups, I’m afraid I laughed out loud.

I suggest Waitrose discontinue this scheme as they now say goodbye to the disposable cups, and concentrate on their true business and not try to be a coffee shop.

Customers may then see a lowering of prices, which I am sure would please them more than being offered a so-called free coffee.