Eastbourne’s road traffic chaos is just getting worse

From: Chris Evans

The Avenue

In last week’s Herald (October 26) we were reminded of the on-going chaos on the town centre roads, which seems to be getting worse by the day.

Crossing over from the Railway Station one take one’s life into one’s hands.

However, almost every day at that busy crossing one never fails to see several workmen doing nothing!

Surely if they all were working the job would be completed considerably sooner?

A coach driver once commented that where one man was working others were standing by watching – and that often seems to be the case.