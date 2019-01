From: Brian Robinson

Selwyn Road

Whilst I like the idea of the Christmas market and it does liven up Terminus Road, it was also an untidy- looking mess selling largely uninspiring items.

I thought it was better when it was at the The Bandstand but I understand why it moved.

Whilst I don’t like what is happening to Eastbourne pier, I do think the Christmas market would be good located on the big empty decking area.