Eastbourne pensioners can take advantage of open top bus

From: Margaret Tucker

Long Beach View

I wonder if senior citizens know they can use their free bus passes on the Stagecoach open-top bus from the South Harbour, Sovereign Harbour to Helen Gardens, as there does not seem to be many who use it.

It’s a lovely journey with a covered section in case of rain (not that there’s much need for that at the moment!).

It has stops at The Redoubt, Pier and Wish Tower.

My husband and I use it instead of the 99 as we know what time it’s coming and it’s not packed.

We can walk to the town centre shops from the Pier.