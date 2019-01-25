Eastbourne MP voted for Brexit deal despite believing it to be disastrous to the country

From: Betty Clements

Devonshire Place

Once again, our MP has trumpeted that he has kept a promise to the town by voting for the Prime Minister’s Brexit deal.

Whilst I will not get into the details of what makes the deal a good or bad one, it is hard not to pause and realise that Mr Lloyd voted for the deal despite believing it to be disastrous for the country.

By making the promise to compromise on his political beliefs, Mr Lloyd may have hoodwinked the town, but also showed himself to lack the moral fortitude or integrity to make the sorts of weighty decisions needed in Parliament.

Put simply, it is impossible not to conclude that our MP puts his own re-election chances before he puts the national interest.

At the next election, Eastbourne & Willingdon residents should consider whether such a man is fit to represent them – but first, our local Liberal Democrats should ask themselves the same thing.