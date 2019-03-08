Eastbourne Herald correspondent blindly accepts Jeremy Corbyn

From: Michael Harris

South Cliff

May I respond to the letter submitted last week by Dorothy Forsyth click here to read, the content of which will undoubtedly have considerable upset many of your readers.

In our great democratic country of free speech, she is entitled to her opinions but when they tend to convince others by incorporating a fabrication of fact – then there lies the rub.

She initially plays down the current storm of anti-Semitism and condemns Israel as having apartheid policies against Palestinians.

She then appears to repudiate the diabolical anti-Semitic treatment that has been meted out to Jewish men and women MPs by adherents of Jeremy Corbyn.

Subsequently she has the effrontery to suggest we shouldn’t take anti-Semitism seriously as it is just part of a religious game and then questions whether ‘there are anti-Semitic people in political parties’ – really!

Her references to Ken Livingstone and Hitler does little other than cause anguish and revulsion to those who have suffered.

The final paragraphs of her letter make clear how she blindly accepts all that Jeremy Corbyn says, stands for and proposes.

This alone is evidence that her disgraceful stance contains little logic, no sense of ethics or any sound reasoning whatsoever.