Eastbourne council customer care non existent

From: M Thompson

The Rising

Re Eastbourne Borough Council –“Customer first.” I waited in the Council’s reception area at 1 Grove Road for over 35 minutes today 10.45am - 11.25am to get some documents scanned into their system.

After waiting 35 minutes I, like several others, walked out in disgust.

There were three young women behind the service counter chatting away with each other, seemingly, or not caring, at the ever increasing queue building up and providing NO service to waiting customers.

Zero “customer care,” so much for their “Customer First” logo.

Customer care is non- existent, certainly on the day that I attended.

There is talk of Eastbourne becoming a unitary authority – that’s a joke, they need to manage their own workload properly before taking over from East Sussex County Council, we can imagine how long the queues will become if that ever happens.