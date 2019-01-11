Eastbourne Christmas market should have had a Santa’s Grotto for children (of all ages!)

From: Mr M Jeffery

Blackwater Road

The comments from Eastbourne’s Chamber of Commerce that they received so many negative responses will not come as a surprise to most Eastbourne residents.

The sheds seemed to have been erected in a very haphazard way which did not add to the appeal but the range of products on sale would hardly have the tourists flocking to the town to spend their hard-earned money.

A few stalls selling street food and mulled cider mixed in with others selling trinkets really does not catch the Christmas spirit.

You really don’t have to think hard to realise that the biggest draws at this time of year are those aimed at children.

A miniature carousel really doesn’t cut it in this day and age.

What child (of all ages) can resist the magic of a Christmas Grotto with snow and reindeer and, of course, a glimpse of Father Christmas; a perfect inducement for parents to open their wallets.

Of course Terminus Road is not the most suitable for this type of venture but if the council can put aside their aversions to dealing with Mr Gulzar may I suggest they approach him with a view to creating a Winter Wonderland on the pier next Christmas?

What a wonderful opportunity this would bring to create something special in the newly re-furbished town.

The public, particularly parents, are more than willing to pay for this type of event and being on the pier would make security so much easier.

Perhaps then the tour companies may start arranging Christmas Market trips to Eastbourne in the same way as they do to towns like Bath.