From: Sylvia Pettingell

Staveley Road

Please could we thank, through this letter, the Eastbourne Bonfire Society for all their efforts in producing a marvellous torchlight procession, a fantastic bonfire, and a spectacular firework display.

They all worked so hard in preparation for the event and then on Sunday morning cleared everything and restored the beach.

Well done to them for a splendid evening enjoyed by so many. Thank you.