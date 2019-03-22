Easbourne’s litter problem: meaningful fines are the answer!

From: D Seagard

Barrier Reef Way

Regarding the letter about rubbish, congratulations to the Sovereign ward litter pickers and noble words from Annemarie Field; but this problem rolls on year in year out.

For a so-called civilised country, is it really a low priority to provide a clean attractive and environment for its citizens and do we really need to spend millions on cleaning up?

Clearly, education doesn’t work; ignorant parents breed ignorant children.

The answer has always been there: meaningful fines for culprits.

Say, for example, £100 for removing a shopping trolley, £250 for dropping litter and £1,000 dog fouling near an infants school.

And in each case the culprit made to clean up.

A 90 per cent improvement in no time.

We just need determined leadership.