Donations for those in need

From: Pauline Peagam-Phillips

Community development

I would like to take the opportunity through the Herald to thank the general public for all the donations of toys and food which were given in at various stores who agreed to be drop off points around Eastbourne.

Because of these generous donations we were able to help 86 families with food parcels and 191 children with toys. Your help brought relief to the nominated families who would have struggled without the help of the general public and the stores.

We have been running the appeals for many years and the residents of Eastbourne have never let us down and continue to give generously.

So again on behalf of the Herald, The Salvation Army and all the families who we were able to help, thank you very much.