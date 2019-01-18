Don’t confuse Eastbourne Wetherspoons meeting with a debate on Brexit

From: iz Moloney

St John’s Road

It wasn’t a real debate.

That would have involved others being given the platform and a microphone along with Tim Martin.

The pub was packed with his supporters who didn’t want to hear any other views.

There were a few dedicated opponents who had obviously decided from experience at his previous presentations elsewhere to shout out their corrections during his speech, causing fury among the majority, and a range of questions, mostly inaudible to me, which Tim Martin answered in his own way, naturally.

It’s his pub, so fair enough – just don’t confuse the event with a debate on Brexit.