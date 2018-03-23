Does blame lay closer to home?

From: John Rolph

Pashley Road

In last week’s edition readers will have noticed separate articles regarding the two multi-million pound building projects taking place in Eastbourne, the Devonshire Park and the Arndale (Beacon) upgrades.

The Arndale work appears to be within budget and on schedule with some outlets opening some months earlier then originally planned.

Meanwhile, according to council officers the Devonshire Park project is struggling financially and according to the council leader David Tutt this is due to “the impact of Brexit”.

Is this the way of things to come, politicians, officials and business blaming Brexit whenever failures in project management or unforeseen circumstances occur?

Maybe Councillor Tutt should look closer to home than laying the blame on Brexit?