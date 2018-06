From: Colin Gibson

Wrestwood Avenue

Isn’t it the limit when collection of garden waste has to be paid for by householders, to see some people cutting grass verges outside their properties because this work is not being done by the local council?

One nearby new resident believed cutting the grass was his responsibility!

Come on Eastbourne council, do your job. Council tax payers who take pride in their lawns and gardens don’t want to look at overgrown verges from their windows.