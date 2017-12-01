Do you know these vandals?

From: Lynn Morley

Secretary, Royal Sovereign Bowls Club

Once again mindless morons have vandalised our bowls club. Someone must know something as the jagged glass would have torn trousers/ skin as they climbed through the smashed window after ripping security shutters out for the sole purpose of smashing up a cash register. During the past playing season some young people decided it would be great fun to smash down a fence while people were actually playing. One of them, a girl, responded with, “I do what I want” when challenged. I hope their parents are proud of them.

If you have any suspicions or definitely know who these lowlife scum are please contact us as we’d love to have a word with them.