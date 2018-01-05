Do we need to unblock drains?

From: C Evans

The Avenue

Are residents expected to unblock the clogged up drains?

On at least three occasions recently residents have been seen attempting to clear the drains and removed the debris. As well as fallen leaves there are frequently Coke cans and food wraps, there being no litter bins near to the seats. The drains have not been swept for some considerable time now, and frequently people getting into or out of taxis inevitably get their feet wet. On occasions rainwater from both sides of the road almost meets in the middle. The road sweeping vehicle used to come every two weeks, but this appears to have been reduced. The vehicle used to come soon after 6.30am, when there were few cars parked along The Avenue, but more recently comes later, when the commuters have parked their cars, and so just whizzes along the middle of the road.

To further add to the problem when the grass verges have been cut along comes a worker and blows the grass into the gutters!