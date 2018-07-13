Dismay over Maria Caulfield’s resignation letter

From: Sarah McStravick

Alfriston Road

Seaford

I am writing to express my dismay at the recent interview with Maria Caulfield on BBC South East news this evening, and on reading her resignation letter.

She stated in the interview that she said she would deliver Brexit for both the leave voters of her constituency and remainers.

Her actions since June 2016, have shown that she has done nothing of the sort.

She has not engaged with the majority view of her constituents who voted 52 per cent to remain.

She has never stood up in any interview for the majority view across the Lewes constituency.

Many of her remain constituents have tried to engage with her in a constructive and necessary debate.

Yet have simply had a formula response from her with no meaningful dialogue.