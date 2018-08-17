Disgusted at cliff couple’s selfishness

From: Mrs B. Boggitt

Kipling Walk

My husband and myself were visiting Birling Gap on Sunday evening (August 12).

While we were there,a couple were obviously wanting to go down to the beach.

Ignoring the signs saying the beach and steps were closed, due to cliff falls and potentially more cliff erosion, they still climbed through the railings and stood at the top of the steps, putting their lives in danger and any emergency services that might have had to attend.

We were disgusted at their selfishness and reported it to a passing policeman.

Hopefully he caught them and gave them a stern warning!