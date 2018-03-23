Destruction of our reputation

From: Robin James

Rowan Avenue

Eleanor Dudley’s letter in the March 2 edition contained a number of factual errors relating to the European Union. The founding organisation which developed into the EU was the European Coal and Steel Community (ECSC). It followed from a speech by Robert Schuman the French Foreign Minister in May 1950. He declared his aim was to “make war not only unthinkable but materially impossible” and was achieved by regional integration, of which the ECSC was the first step. The treaty created a common market for coal and steel among its member states. It was a proposal which had the support of our Prime Minister at the time Winston Churchill. As we know it developed into the European Union and a close, powerful and peaceful relationship within the group.

Ms Dudley suggested that the OECD along with the Bank of England and the World Bank had stated the Brexit would cause no long-term damaging effects to our economy if handled correctly. I can find no evidence for this viewpoint from any of these organisations. Indeed they have warned that without membership of the customs union and the single market we will have problems in dealing with the EU because of the impact on UK industry – notably the car and aircraft industries.

Our government has proposed that we leave without taking appropriate steps to retain close association with Europe but has not yet explained how we will do this. The ensuing queues, because of the amount of goods that proceed daily through our ports could be very serious for British industry –particularly the large efficient ones operating on ‘Just in Time’ principles for their deliveries and despatches. Terrible things are going on in the world at present. Brexit has not yet happened. If it does it will make things worse for this country and destroy our reputation and influence in the world as well as leaving us poorer.