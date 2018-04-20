Derren’s show was a delight

From: Tricia Sneath

Paradise Drive

It was wonderful to see the Devonshire Park Theatre full of young people, who were obviously Derren Brown fans, but for those of us regular Devonshire Park patrons, who are of a slightly older generation, it was a truly memorable and incredible evening. No supporting acts here, Derren is on the stage for the full two hours.

For those of us who are Friends of the Devonshire Park Theatre we were delighted to spend another hour in this charming and delightful man’s company at the bar reception after the performance. Thank you to Chris Jordan for bringing a show which would have been at The Congress to the intimate setting of the Devonshire Park. It was an absolute delight.