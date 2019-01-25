From: Raymond Davies

Monarch Gardens

This country was taken in to the EEC without asking the electorate back in 1973.

In 1975 we were asked if we wanted to remain or leave the EEC via a referendum.

A campaign which was loaded in favour to remain and based on a lie that our membership had been renegotiated.

Since that vote we have had to wait 41 years for a second referendum.

Because the last referendum didn’t go the way the powers that be wanted, there is to be a third referendum.

Democracy? I don’t think so.