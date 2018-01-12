From: Annabelle West

The Goffs

With all the media attention to the NHS issues we, as a family, are so thankful to the Eastbourne DGH nurses, doctors and administration teams in A & E for their dedication, help, and kindness to my husband during his five-day stay.

The daily visits truly opened up my eyes to the pressure all the staff are under with the amount of continuous traffic of people seeking help, particularly over this busy end of the year period.

Thank you also to the relevant wards for all you have done and the subsequent follow up from the related departments since his arrival home.

Also, I am always grateful to Arlington Road Practice for their on-going care and willingness to assist whether it be the reception team, nursing, general practitioners or the pharmacists, you all give patients such confidence and reassurance and are appreciated.

Thank you.