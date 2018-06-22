Cuts to services helping carers

From: Barbara Leggett

Peyton Close

Last week was Carer’s Week (June 11 to 17).

The week provides a great chance to celebrate and thank carers for their hard work and devotion. There are many carers here in Eastbourne providing support for so many ill and disabled residents. How are the Conservative run county council going to celebrate all the great work carers do?

They plan on cutting vital services that provide support to carers, which enable them to continue to provide care. East Sussex where is your humanity?