Customers get taken for a ride

From: Martin Reeves

Birling Street

write in response to Annemarie Field’s column, Out In The Field, May 25, regarding some taxi drivers taking punters for a ride.

This is not the first time she has written about this subject and probably won’t be the last.

Why aren’t Eastbourne Borough Council doing anything about this ongoing issue given the fact its been going on for a long time and they are fully aware it’s happening?

At a recent meeting (November 2017) in the council offices, I and others were assured that action against this in the form of mystery shoppers, etc, will be taking place in the near future.

I and others have no confidence in that statement. The fact that it’s still happening proves us right.

It is no wonder this is happening when you have a lack of staff.

Whilst the council looks into this matter they continue to churn out licences faster than milk coming out of a cow’s udder. The private hire and hackney trade are just not here to stuff money into EBC’s bank account via our licensing fees. It is the decent drivers who have to pay the price.

Passengers who take a taxi from the station, especially female, who know the correct route who are then taken on a town tour prior to their destination, should refuse to pay the driver and then call the police.

They should make a note of the number on the blue hackney plate on the rear of the vehicle and report the incident to the council and absolutely insist they deal with the matter, make sure you do not get fobbed off.