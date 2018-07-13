From: Andy Adams

Trossachs Close

I have, at last, realised why Wealden and Eastbourne do so little road-side grass and tree cutting.

Just a cunning plan to hide the huge housing estates being built behind them on our beautiful countryside.

I also see that the company that is planning to build 140+ houses near Westham (Gladman Developments) has promised all the little “protected species” will be saved, and also contribute to the building of more schools.

I believe this was also quoted when the sovereign Harbour was built 20-odd years ago and still no new schools.

These developers are only interested in themselves.

Wealden and Eastbourne Councils really must wake up.