From: Andy Adams
Trossachs Close
I have, at last, realised why Wealden and Eastbourne do so little road-side grass and tree cutting.
Just a cunning plan to hide the huge housing estates being built behind them on our beautiful countryside.
I also see that the company that is planning to build 140+ houses near Westham (Gladman Developments) has promised all the little “protected species” will be saved, and also contribute to the building of more schools.
I believe this was also quoted when the sovereign Harbour was built 20-odd years ago and still no new schools.
These developers are only interested in themselves.
Wealden and Eastbourne Councils really must wake up.