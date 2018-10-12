Councils - including Eastbourne - need to take lead on climate change

From: Paul Humphreys

Chichester Close

Experts warn that the planet has only until 2030 to stem catastrophic climate change, so the time to make a real difference is quickly running out, and limiting warming to only 1.5C is possible, but only if we all do something now.

So to support the move to renewable energy, solar farms and windmill should be built locally, where there is low lying waste ground that is currently not being used productively.

There are examples of these schemes in South Wealden.

Eastbourne unfortunately will become increasingly congested, with its high level of car journeys, so the time has come to re-allocate road space and encourage people to walk, cycle or use electric buses.

The local councils have now got to stop talking and actually take a lead, even if not popular with some residents, and shift resources to support a greener, less polluted and healthier world.