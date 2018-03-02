Consultation is a charade

From: Brian Ward

Carew Road

Re: The closure of Milton Grange. Consultation, this word is used by councils and politicians to make people think everything is fair.

No, this is not so, it means they are going ahead with the plans no matter what people think.

Once again the people are being treated with contempt. The council are hypocrites, if councillors are so dedicated to the welfare of the people of Eastbourne, why do they not take a wage cut?

When did anyone hear of a councillor taking a wage cut? What about conservative councillor Keith Glazier, East Sussex County Council, who stated on television “I am worth £135,000 a year”.

Are you? No, you are not, what about all the potholes in the roads Mr Glazier?