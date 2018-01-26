Congratulations to cast and crew

From: Cllr Dan Dunbar

Deputy Mayor, Polegate Town Council

I write to congratulate the cast and crew of Polegate Drama Group in their pantomime Beauty & the Beast.

It’s clear there’s been a lot of work and dedication which resulted in a superb show, filled with laughter, dancing and singing along. As always the group have put on a very professional show with a wonderful cast, dancers and band, and a clearly very accomplished crew looking after the brilliant set design, sound, lighting and pyrotechnics. Everyone should be very proud and I take my hat off to you. Polegate Drama Group is a credit to the town.

Thank you to all involved.