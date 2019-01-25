Congratulations, Polegate Drama Group, for a superb, professional pantomime

From: Cllr Dan Dunbar

Polegate Town Council

I write to congratulate the cast and crew of Polegate Drama Group in their pantomime Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

It’s clear there’s been a lot of work and dedication, which resulted in a superb show, filled with an abundance of dancing, singing along and laughter especially when Dame Delores took a shine to me and danced me through the audience.

As always the group has put on a very professional show there’s nothing amateur with the team in Polegate.

With an excellent cast, dancers and band. Along with very accomplished crew looking after the stunning scenery, fabulous costumes, sound and lighting.

Everyone should be very proud and I take my hat off to you all. Polegate Drama Group is a credit to the town and I thank all involved, and look forward to your next production Spamalot in May.