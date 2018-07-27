Concern over high speed craft close to the shore

From: Joanna Hartland, Brooklands Close, Pevensey Bay

Having been involved in a very near miss accident involving a high speed hydrofoil boat whilst on my stand-up paddle board, where I avoided injury by jumping into the water, I am extremely concerned that this is a serious accident waiting to happen.

I am fearful that my concerns for the safety of other beach users and sea-goers are being overlooked.

I am appalled that such fast craft seem to think it is completely acceptable to go so fast whilst in such close proximity to shore.

I fear the issue will only be addressed when someone is seriously injured or worse.