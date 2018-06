From: Ray Titherly

Brampton Road

I have paid for the new green waste collection. I put my bin out to have a sticker put on it.

I reported my non collection to the powers-that-be.

I now have three weeks’ worth of garden waste smelling in my bin and was told that I may have to wait another two weeks before it is collected.

I do hope the council remember this when next year’s bill comes in.

I would expect compensation for my non collections from this year.