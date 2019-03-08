Company hasn’t learnt lesson over disabled parking at Eastbourne railway station

From: Peter Cousins

Wilmington Square

New rules for disabled parking at Eastbourne Station have been missed by a number of users, resulting in a £100 fine, reduced to £50 if paid promptly.

Appealing the fine is a waste of time because the registered letter is ignored and the fine increased. Indigo, the parking company, even denies receiving the appeal in spite of Post Office proof that they did.

A letter to Indigo’s managing director, from our MP Stephen Lloyd, has been similarly ignored.

I am aware Stephen has now taken up Indigo’s appalling behaviour with the chief executive of GTR/Southern, as they’re ultimately responsible.

Indigo is well-equipped for dishing out fines but has much to learn about civilised behaviour.