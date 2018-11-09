Clock on top of Eastbourne’s pier was much missed

From: Diana Hebditch

Eastbourne Heights

Having lived in Eastbourne all my life (72 years) I’d like to congratulate Mr Gulzar on his further improvements to the pier.

I went for a walk on our wonderful seafront with my husband to escape the chaos of the town centre on Friday.

The scene that greeted us was of the sun shining on the blue sea and the pier in all its glory.

No view could match this anywhere in the world. Then to our delight on entering the pier we noticed the new clock. A much-missed feature.

As we walked along the clock gave a Westminster chime to add to our pleasure (no doubt someone will complain!).

We’ve never seen the pier looking so clean and bright with newly-painted and repaired seats.

To top it all we noticed the Atlantis night club (where we spent many happy nights when it was the Show Bar) has been refurbished as an amusement arcade with the added bonus of the wonderful toilet facilities.

How many years have we waited for these? So we say well done Mr Gulzar and thank you for choosing Eastbourne. Looking forward to you transforming Hastings pier.