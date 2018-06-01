Cheesed off with waste service

From: Alex Webb

Peppercombe Road

I was one of those residents who, having paid to have my garden waste collected, was rather cheesed off when the operator failed to collect it.

I am pleased the Herald gave the story such prominence.

Residents should be aware that similar issues are being experienced in Wealden. My brother and sister live ‘over the border’ and both have had the same problems in recent weeks.

The common denominator is Kier. They are paid extremely well to collect refuse and garden waste in the area but appear unable to do the job properly.

I applaud Eastbourne Borough Council for bringing their contract with Kier to an early end next year.

Let’s hope that the new operator that replaces them is at least proficient in achieving their sole purpose for being, collecting our rubbish and garden waste.