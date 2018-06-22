Celebrating our natural beauty

From: H George

Wannock Road

We live in an area surrounded by outstanding natural beauty with an amazing diversity of habitats and wildflowers, including rare orchids.

It’s disappointing therefore, to note the lack of interest in natural history in Eastbourne. The Archaeological Society seems to have taken over the Natural History Society but a look at their website shows that archaeology is the overwhelming focus.

Someone told me that there was no interest in natural history in Eastbourne.

I can’t believe this is true. Perhaps someone can start a new society, without “natural history” in the title? “Natural Eastbourne” maybe?

Then perhaps we will not get photo captions in the Herald, as we did last week, of that wonderful wild flower of the Sussex coast, viper’s bugloss, at Beachy Head. It was described in the caption as a lupin.