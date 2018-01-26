Cecil Hide’s descendants

From: Mrs Kathlyn Saliba

We are looking for descendants of Mr Cecil Hide who was born in 1888 in Eastbourne. His parents were Samuel and Sarah Hide. Cecil moved to Perth, Western Australia and enlisted on 9th August, 1915 in the Australian Infantry Force, 16th Battalion, 11th Reinforcements.

Cecil had a married sister called Georgina Alice Johns, also living in the Perth area. Georgina had a daughter called Elsie. While on leave in Northern France, he visited the very extensive cave system beneath the ancient village of Naours, along with many other Australian and French soldiers. This “subterranean city” was located behind the Western Front lines of the Somme where the soldiers were billeted during rest periods. About 1916, he carved his name and city of origin (PERTH, W.A.) in three places on the cave walls. Many other soldiers also left graffiti and inscriptions in Naours, still visible today. Tragically, many of these young men were killed soon after in the trenches of the Somme. Cecil was killed in action in the first Battle of Bullecourt on 11th April, 1917.Researchers have started working on a project to find the service records of these brave young men, and hope to locate their descendants with a view to send them a copy of their ancestor’s graffiti or inscription eventually.