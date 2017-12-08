Cash should be spent elsewhere

From: Ian Turner

Prideaux Road

In an economic climate of austerity with more than 700 people using food banks, some of them working, and countless people homeless, I find it very hypocritical in a Christian festival that so much money is being spent on a light show.

All should hold their heads in shame, a lot of people cannot afford the Christmas market, where prices are inflated, and young families feel inadequate for not providing Christmas cheer!

Surely this money would be better spent providing food and shelter, in what will be a cold Christmas, instead of greedy over-priced shops reaping the benefit.

Not a exactly a true Christian festival is it?