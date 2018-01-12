Care for elderly funding failure

From: Mike Sherlock

Mountbatten Drive

Over many years, political parties of all colours have failed to fully address the funding of caring for the elderly; they have tinkered around the edges, but the problem exists and grows .

The latest move is to allow local authorities to increase council tax specifically for this purpose. Is this fair on council tax payers?

Apart from the crude banding of properties by historic value, council tax (like VAT) is a regressive tax and any increase impacts more on the less well-off.