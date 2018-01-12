Bus lane loss will increase traffic

From: Bob Cooper

Hardy Drive

Re: ‘Bus lanes are not the solution’, Eastbourne Herald, December 22.

While I can fully understand Dr Taylor’s frustration while sitting in congested traffic next to an almost empty bus lane, the reality is that should that bus lane be abolished, it is likely to make congestion even worse. It is an established fact that improved roads attract more traffic, making pollution even worse. Bus services would become more unreliable therefore more buses would need to be employed to maintain the current level of service, adding to pollution.

However, if bus services were more attractive, in terms of reliability, frequency and price, they would attract more people out of their cars for their daily commute, thereby freeing up roads for other users. Furthermore, better traffic management is needed on the main routes into Eastbourne. Why, for example, is parking permitted on both sides of Seaside during AM and PM peaks, reducing a potentially four lane road to just one in each direction which comes to a complete stop each time a bus stops. Come along council, take some initiative. I am retired and not funded by any group.