Bus drivers coping well with Eastbourne roadworks

From: Pam Adams

Chesterfield Road

With all the changes and roadworks going on across the town at the moment, I wanted to say thank you to our local bus drivers who are doing sterling work getting the buses, and passengers, around the town through what you could describe as an ‘assault course’.

We the public are slowly getting to grips with the new stops and arrangements throughout the town and are now awaiting the final stages to be completed.

The bus drivers have coped amazingly well with all the changes. Thank you.