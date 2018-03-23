Brexiteers deserve apology

From: Michael Black

Hardwick Road

Liberal Democrat Stephen Lloyd owes a big apology to more than 30,000 Eastbourne residents (who voted for independence from the EU) following the insulting remarks made about them by his party leader at the Lib-Dem conference.

Sir Vince Cable seems to suggest any Brexiteer is a racist, imperialist and even worse, old, while also “crushing the hopes and aspirations of the young.”

Well, try telling that to the young people in Greece or Italy. They would love to be out of the EU’s suffocating grip. We might also note that the Liberal Democrat party is less ethnically diverse than either the Conservatives or Labour. What has our MP got to say about liberal and democratic values that are sadly lacking in his own party? Or does he secretly share Vince Cable’s views?