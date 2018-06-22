Brexit - what did we vote for?

From: Arnold Beck

Fairlight Close, Polegate

In answer to Ian Doling’s questions (Herald, June 15):

“Soft” Brexit: UK stays in EU’s single market and customs union. Like Norway we would have no say in changes to EU rules.

“Hard” Brexit: Every UK business has to renegotiate all its export contracts.

Border between North and South Ireland has to be reinstated.

So if these terms had been on the referendum ballot paper, Ian Doling, along with many other people, would not have known what they meant.

So they would not have known what they were voting for.

If Ian had lived in Northern Ireland, Scotland or Gibraltar he would probably have voted “In” and not “Out”. The Ireland border problem is a politician’s headache.

The EU is a huge marketplace for the UK.

We need them as much as they need us. Or perhaps Ian should address his questions to the Daily Mail, Nigel Farage, Boris Johnson and all the other people who led the “Out” campaign.