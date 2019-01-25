Brexit: Has Eastbourne’s MP done the town (and the country) a disservice?

From: Ken Jones

Howard Square

The town’s MP can once again be heard shouting from the rooftops that he has kept a promise and voted for the Government’s Brexit deal.

However, considering that he voted against Brexit legislation at every possible opportunity before last week, hasn’t he done the town and the country a disservice?

By which, I mean that he has done everything in his power to ensure that the Government’s hands are tied and we get a bad deal, and then he has voted to make that deal into law.

These are hardly the actions of a man of principle. Mr Lloyd clearly subscribes to the notion that if you shout something loudly and often enough, people will begin to believe it.

But I think people are now beginning to see through his act.