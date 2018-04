From: Frank Northcott

Wannock Road, Polegate

Polegate Town Council should recognise not all residents of Polegate use Polegate Library but Willingdon.

Residents who live south of the A27 and west of the A22 whose children go to Willingdon school will use Willingdon. Furthermore, the elderly residents will choose Willingdon because they do not have to cross two main roads and it is on a bus route.

I therefore expect Polegate council to support retention of both libraries.