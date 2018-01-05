Bike danger on congested roads

From: Alison Cushing

Granville Road

I wish I could share Cllr Bennett’s optimism - the work being carried out to improve cycle routes across town is commendable but unlikely to have any significant effect on the unsustainable traffic congestion and pollution we have in and around Eastbourne.

We are infested with housing estates, each new dwelling brings on average another two cars to fight their way around and the building just does not stop.

The more congested our roads become the less likely it is that people will choose to risk their lives on a bike. Is anyone looking at the long term plan for the south east before we are gridlocked.